Lynnwood City Council considers legislative agenda and budget survey results

The City of Lynnwood’s new state lobbyist outlined their priorities and expectations for the upcoming legislative session at the city council work session Monday.

Briahna Murray and Amina Abdalla from the Gordon Thomas Honeywell government relations firm led a presentation with Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore. The full presentation can be found here.

The Lynnwood City Council did not make any formal decisions that evening. The council is expected to adopt a legislative agenda at a future meeting.

The draft legislative agenda outlines many subjects, including housing and homelessness. For this topic, the city encourages the state to adopt policies and secure funding to preserve mobile home parks.

The city has over a dozen parks. According to the draft legislative agenda, the mobile home parks provide “naturally occurring affordable housing to Lynnwood residents.”

The city also encourages the state to support a proactive and flexible approach to build more housing. The draft legislative agenda states that the city needs more housing to serve those who make between 0-30% and over 120% of the area median income.

A portion of the draft legislative agenda says: “The City supports efforts to spur condominium construction … and ongoing investments in permanent supportive housing programs … Lynnwood also supports efforts to preserve existing housing that is serving individuals making 30-120% of the area median income.”

Council President George Hurst said at the meeting that he knows rent stabilization will be a part of the Legislature’s discussion, and that councilmembers may have to discuss where they stand on that.

The draft legislative agenda also includes the Crisis Care Center, which the city recently constructed to offer short-term crisis stabilization services. The city asks that the state adopt regulations for 23-hour crisis facilities and make changes to the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates so the facility can open.

The Poplar Way Bridge and the Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant upgrade are among the specific projects mentioned in the draft legislative agenda. The full draft legislative agenda can be found here.

At the work session, the city council also heard from Julie Moore about community input regarding the 2025-26 budget. The city issued a 20-question survey earlier this summer through postcards, social media, online and at in-person events.

About 200 people responded to the survey. Many survey respondents love the parks and light rail in Lynnwood. Several want the city to invest additional resources on bike lanes, crime and housing.

When asked what single change would have the greatest impact to make the city better, some respondents mentioned affordable housing. Some also think efforts should be made to reduce homelessness.

The survey results can be found here.

Councilmember Nick Coelho said at the meeting that the survey is not scientific or representative of the community because it is an opt-in survey.

Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby added that the survey only captured 0.44% of the city, which has a population of about 44,000. She asked how the city can do better and engage with at least half of the population.

Moore said that she does not have an easy answer. Outreach and engagement takes a lot of time, she said, and budget years can have an effect on that.

For the remainder of the work session, the city council discussed proposed changes to the 2025 salary schedule and proposed positions for the next biennial budget. The council also deliberated about the 2025-26 preliminary budget.

The full agenda for the work session can be found here. The video recording of the meeting can be found here.

— Story and photo by Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network.