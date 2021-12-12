Lynnwood City Council Dec. 13 to vote on 2021-22 budget amendments, South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan

Before breaking for the winter holidays, the Lynnwood City Council is set Monday night to vote on several proposed measures, including plans for the South Lynnwood Neighborhood, the 2021-22 biennium budget and changes to the city’s boards and commission requirements.

At its Dec. 13 business meeting, the council will vote on adopting the draft South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan — an effort by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to address social inequality in South Lynnwood, including income and language barriers.

The council will also vote on adopting proposed amendments to the city’s 2021-22 biennium budget. Each year, the council reviews the city budget for necessary changes that could not be foreseen during the budgeting process.

Also during the meeting, the council will vote on proposed changes to the city’s requirements for boards and commission members. Another draft ordinance up for a vote would make changes to the council’s rules for voting on council actions.

In addition, according to the agenda, the council will vote to reappoint several members to Lynnwood’s boards and commissions.

The council also issue three proclamations, including:

-A proclamation declaring Dec. 18 as National Migrant’s Day in Lynnwood

-A proclamation honoring Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and Ruth Ross. Councilmember Frizzell was elected mayor and will take office in the beginning of 2022. Ross, a long-time councilmember, didn’t run for re-election.

-A proclamation honoring outgoing Mayor Nicola Smith, who did not seek re-election after serving two terms as Lynnwood’s mayor.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely starting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.