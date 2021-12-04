Lynnwood City Council Dec. 6 set to review draft changes to volunteer requirements, council rules

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night is scheduled to review proposed changes to the council’s rules and the city’s municipal codes regarding requirements for volunteer board and commission members.

During its Dec. 6 work session, the council will conduct a final review of a draft ordinance with proposed changes to the city codes for volunteers serving on city boards and commissions. One amendment proposes adding language requiring board and commission members to be registered voters or eligible to register to vote. According to the draft, “voter registration requirements for up to one member of each board or commission may be waived by the mayor and confirmed by the council if the individual is ineligible to be a registered voter.”

The council will also review proposed changes to the council rules to include language for virtual meetings and the council’s executive assistant, plus other minor changes.

In addition, councilmembers will share current issues and projects being addressed by the board and commission meetings they attend as liaisons.

Finally, the council will also hold two private executive session meetings: one with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to discuss a real estate deal and another with the city’s Human Resources Department to talk about labor relations.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely starting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.