Lynnwood City Council discusses $4 hazard pay for grocery store employees

After hearing emotional public testimony, the Lynnwood City Council at its Monday business meeting agreed it would consider holding a future discussion regarding an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay for grocery store employees.

The council agreed to a last-minute proposal Monday night from Council President George Hurst, who said he wanted to discuss the topic of hazard pay for employees at local chain grocery stores like Safeway, QFC and Albertsons.

“I just want to talk about it,” he said.

Recently, cities like Edmonds and Seattle have passed local measures requiring big chain grocery stores located in the city to pay an extra $4 hazard pay to their employees, who have been deemed essential under one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s pandemic-related executive orders.

The decision came after the council heard testimony from several local grocery store employees and their union representatives from the Everett-based Teamsters Local 38. Many of them said they felt abandoned by the companies like Kroger, which reported billions in pandemic-driven profits.

During the meeting’s public comments period, several local grocery store employees and their representatives from Everett-based Teamsters Local 38 asked the council to create and adopt an ordinance that would require their employers to offer the extra pay.

According to some, the constant risk of exposure while working with the public has exacted a heavy toll on their physical and mental health. Fighting back tears, Safeway employee Adrianna Foss recalled a few months prior when her entire family was diagnosed with COVID-19, including her 1-month-old granddaughter, which she described as the “most terrifying” time of her life.

“It was touch and go every day,” she said. “We did not know what to expect next but the worst part for me was fearing the worst as I watched my newborn granddaughter, knowing that I was likely the one that brought that home to her.”

Foss’ distress over her family’s health was coupled with the hazards that come with working in a grocery store, which she said include being cursed at and having things thrown at her by customers who didn’t want to wear a face mask.

Representing more than 3,000 grocery workers in Snohomish County, Teamsters Local 38 representative Debbie Gath suggested the council approve hazard pay for grocery stores larger than 10,000 square feet in size and employing at least 500 employees nationwide. Such pay has become the area standard in stores like Costco, Trader Joe’s and PCC Community Markets, she said.

“While many industries have struggled during this pandemic — grocery stores specifically have made huge profits off the backs of their essential employees that have been required to show up and face maskless customers, endangering themselves and their families, so that our families are fed,” she said.

Gath also referred to an April 19 letter that Mayor Nicola Smith sent to senior members of city staff, recognizing them for their “hard work” during the city’s pandemic response and offering them administrative leave days.

Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, initially gave workers a $2-an-hour hazard pay increase early in the pandemic as well as discounts on some products. However, the hazard pay ended in May 2020 and workers are now hoping the city will step in to coax grocery stores into bringing it back.

The Edmonds City Council passed a similar ordinance April 6.

Lynnwood QFC employee Danell Ellingson told the council about her added work responsibilities, like extra cleaning and making sure shoppers wear masks while inside the store. According to Ellingson, the latter comes with risks ranging from exposure to COVID-19 to physical assault from the person they are confronting. She then shared a story about seeing a man who was wearing a face shield and no mask, lift the shield, sneeze and lower it back over his face.

“This is the kind of stuff that happens all the time,” she said. “It’s not safer today than it was when they stopped paying us the hazard pay.”

Lynnwood resident Michaela Strain, who works as a QFC meat wrapper, detailed the “extraordinary circumstances” she and other essential coworkers have been enduring since last March.

“Despite the risks and the hazards, I and my coworkers showed up and kept our communities fed. My employer Kroger has made millions off of this pandemic,” she said. “I would very much like to ask you to consider bringing forth an ordinance to pay the workers of Lynnwood the $4-an-hour hazard pay.”

No decision was made Monday night on the issue. Some councilmembers said they needed more time to process the information and although they sympathized with the workers, they did not believe the city should tell companies how to pay their employees.

“I’m not really sure that the city government is the proper place to make those decisions for those companies. It should already (be) done,” said Councilmember Shannon Sessions.

During her public comment, Gath pointed out that that state and federal minimum wage rates are set by elected officials who, she said, have “the right and responsibility” to ensure companies are paying fair and livable wages.

Councilmember Ruth Ross said during the council comments portion of the meeting that she agreed with everything Sessions said but added that it may take encouragement from the council to get the companies to offer any hazard pay.

“I do think we should find a way to encourage them to do that,” she said.

Following the discussion, Hurst said he would consider putting the matter on a future meeting agenda.

Also during the meeting, the council noted the passing of Lynnwood Police Officer Mark Brinkman, who died after collapsing in his home earlier this month. Several councilmembers had personal connections to Brinkman, whose funeral was last weekend.

“I was in awe of how many of our police personnel were there on their own time to honor someone that was pretty incredible,” said Council Vice President Jim Smith.

Also during the meeting, the council issued a proclamation declaring May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Lynnwood.

Speaking to the proclamation, Lynnwood resident Alison Sing — who has lived in the Lynnwood area for 36 years — said he was humbled by being asked to accept the proclamation. Having lived in Lynnwood for 36 years, Sing said he has enjoyed watching the city’s demographics evolve and said that the contributions from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities have enhanced the city’s attractiveness as a desirable place to live.

“I commend the city for recommitting ourselves to creating a safe and welcoming and equitable community for all people and place we can all call home,” he said.

In other business, the council:

– Allotted time to members of the city Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission to speak to a proclamation issued last week taking a stand against racism in Lynnwood. Recently elected DEI Chair Joshua Binda said he appreciated the proclamation but emphasized the importance of taking action that can positively impact the community. “I’m hoping I can do the work going forward to continue pushing my cause,” he said.

– Unanimously voted to authorize the mayor to award multiple contracts on behalf of the city, including a construction contract with Kamins Construction Inc. for the 2021 Ramps and Sidewalk Project. The contract amount is $447,125.45 plus a construction contingency of $70,000 and the project will include sidewalk and lighting improvements adjacent to Veterans Park and sidewalk and ramp improvements at four other sites in Lynnwood.

– Approved a contract with KPG P.S. to design a new grid street in the Lynnwood City Center district that will be located between 44th Avenue West and 40th Avenue West and will run from 194th Street Southwest (Veterans Way) to 200th Street Southwest (Alderwood Mall Boulevard). Per the agreement, the amount is not to exceed a total contract value of $1,705,550, which includes a 10% management reserve. Sales tax does not apply.

– Voted to amend a city code regarding firearms that would allow the city to prosecute individuals who have had their rights to own or possess a firearm revoked and who are attempting to purchase, acquire or possess a firearm. The Lynnwood Police Department made the four recommendations for adoption related to the unlawful purchase of firearms, and the amended code will provide statutory authority for the city to prosecute misdemeanor violations.

