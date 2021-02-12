Lynnwood City Council discusses council liaison positions, proclaims February Black History Month

Aiming to ensure a clear line of communication between the city’s leaders and its volunteers, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night discussed the roles played by its members serving as liaisons to the city’s boards and commissions.

Lynnwood has several boards and commissions that act in an advisory role to the council and city administration. Members usually meet once a month, with a city councilmember in attendance who serves as a liaison to the board or commission.

At the council’s Feb. 8 business meeting, Council President George Hurst said he wanted to discuss the benefits of the liaison positions and to get feedback from other councilmembers about their experiences as liaisons. During his time as a council representative to various boards and commissions, Hurst said he takes a “hands-off” approach until it’s his allotted time to speak.

“I listen to what’s going on, give them a little bit of an update as far as what the council has done as far as some of the issues they have addressed or looked at,” he said.

After serving six years on the council, Shannon Sessions said she believes that what councilmembers get out of their liaison experience stems from what they put in. Sessions said that not all boards and commissions are the same and can’t be treated as such during the discussion. For example, some boards and commissions have council liaisons in a more active role than others.

“It’s important to note that we can’t judge these apples to apples,” she said.

Looking back at his time as a council liaison, Councilmember Ian Cotton said there were times he felt he should have been more involved. He also said that the council should discuss developing some oversight plan in the event that there is conflict during a board or commission meeting.

“Looking back in my mind I should have stepped in,” he said. “But at the same time, it didn’t feel like that was my place.”

After serving on nearly every city board and commission, Councilmember Ruth Ross has learned that the need for two-way communication is one of greatest reasons for having council liaisons. She said she would use her designated speaking time as liaison to ask the board or commission what information it was they wanted her to take back to the council.

“I don’t know that they necessarily need to hear from us,” she said. “I think we need to hear from them.”

Councilmember Christine Frizzell agreed that the council should get reports more often from other board and commission members. During her comments, Frizzell said the council should consider inviting members to attend future council meetings for a “face-to-face” interaction.

“These boards and commissions are important or we wouldn’t have created them in the first place,” she said.

In 2020, the council appointed more than 20 new commissioners across the city’s 11 boards and commissions. Council Vice President Jim Smith suggested the council review why there was such a high turnover.

In response, Councilmember Ross said many of those were because members had reached their term limits. Smith then suggested the council review which positions should have term limits and which should not.

Hurst agreed, stating that too much turnover can be counterproductive to the work being done. One example, Hurst said, was when the term limits were applied to the city’s planning commissioners.

“It’s so great to have history and have people on (the commission) who have served consecutive terms,” he said.

Prior to the discussion, Mayor Nicola Smith gave an update on the city’s plans for the annual Association of Washington Cities City Action Days this week.

Each year, a delegation of city leaders travels to Olympia to attend a conference and meet local representatives to advocate for Lynnwood’s legislative interests. However, this year’s conference is being held virtually Feb. 10-11.

“We will share with them Lynnwood’s legislative priorities and advocate for — and sometimes against — legislation for our community needs,” she said.

Mayor Smith also delivered an update regarding the county’s COVID-19 vaccine supply, which she says remains low. As of Feb. 4, Washington has administered more than 770,000 doses of the vaccine.

Due to a supply shortage, Snohomish County has struggled to distribute the vaccine to those eligible. Additionally, earlier this week, three of the county’s four vaccination sites were temporarily shut down due to a lack of doses.

“Our infrastructure’s in place, but unfortunately…the supply to Snohomish County remains lower than we had hoped,” Mayor Smith said.

Smith encouraged those who are eligible to visit snohd.org/covidvaccine to sign up for the vaccine.

Also during the meeting, the council issued a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month in Lynnwood. The proclamation states this year’s theme celebrates “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity,” which explores the challenges faced by Black American families as a result of the African diaspora of the 17th and 18th centuries.

Speaking to the proclamation, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission Chair Naz Lashgari said the city stands in solidarity with the Black community.

“Black history is American history and our fight for equity continues,” she said.

Lashgari also called on the council to keep its promise to hire a race and social justice coordinator, whose job it would be to work with the mayor’s office to identify ways to promote equity in the city. Staff previously proposed the position, but the council decided last year to delay filling it until the job’s specifics could be ironed out.

“So, I ask you — the city councilmembers — to sincerely consider the racial and social justice officer proposal,” she said.

— By Cody Sexton