Lynnwood City Council discusses regional growth center, future Sound Transit expansion projects

The Lynnwood City Council continued its never-ending discussion about growth in the region Tuesday night as city staff provided an update on a draft plan for the city’s regional growth center.

During the council’s June 1 work session — rescheduled due to the Memorial Day holiday — staff briefed the council on plans to create a regional growth center subarea plan using other city blueprints like the recently adopted housing action plan, the city’s comprehensive plan and the Central Puget Sound Vision 2050.

A regional growth center is a mixed-use area formally designated to prepare for significant growth and include housing, employment, retail and entertainment uses. Such a center aims to be pedestrian friendly and is well served by transit, and is also planned for significant additional growth, said Lynnwood Project Manager Ashley Winchell.

“The subarea plan will really take on planning for a big portion of the city,” she said.

Lynnwood’s regional growth center runs along Interstate 5 and includes Alderwood Mall, the Lynnwood City Center district and the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link light rail extension. During the briefing, staff also highlighted the Everett light rail expansion. The 16-mile expansion will include six stations and parking at Mariner and Everett, and is projected to serve 37,000-45,000 daily riders by 2040. Service is set to open in 2036.

Sound Transit’s plans also include a new 60-acre operations and maintenance facility at a to-be-determined location. City Center Project Manager Karl Almgren said the facility will be “quite large” and need to serve the entire region, so Sound Transit is still working to identify the best location for the site.

Next, staff will be seeking council approval for a subarea plan contract in the amount of $350,000.

In other business, the council discussed making changes to the city’s municipal codes regarding drug possession laws to bring Lynnwood in alignment with new state laws.

The state Legislature recently passed a law making drug possession in Washington a misdemeanor, instead of a felony, and requires police to divert a defendant’s first two offenses to treatment. Other diversion opportunities can also be made available by a prosecutor, should a defendant’s case get that far. The bill was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, who said the measure will “help reduce the disparate impact of the previous drug possession statute on people of color.”

During the council discussion, Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson said the new laws were in alignment with the police department’s plans to offer more diversion and substance abuse treatment options through the planned Community Justice Center and future partnership with the Community Health Center.

“We don’t believe we can arrest our way out of substance abuse,” he said.

In response to a question from Councilmember Ruth Ross about potential impacts the changes would have on the city’s jail cost, Nelson said the city could end up footing the bill for the court and incarceration costs.

The council will be asked to review a draft ordinance at its next work session.

Also during the meeting, public works staff continued its series of briefings regarding transportation operations. The briefing included an update on Initiative 976, or the “$30 car tab” measure, which was approved by Washington voters in 2019 then ruled unconstitutional by the State Supreme Court last year.

Voter passage of the measure temporarily stalled transportation projects — like the 196th Street widening project — as many feared the cap on car tab fees would result in severe transportation revenue gaps. During the council discussion, Public Works Director Bill Franz said staff had budgeted using revenue estimates based on the $30 fee but still had leftover funds from collected tab fees. He added that the council may need to decide at some point to take additional action since the fee was struck down.

According to Franz, the city is falling “dangerously behind” in certain areas that could impact safety and leave the city unprepared to accommodate future growth. Specific concerns include the recurrence of graffiti in certain areas and fading traffic signs that need replacing. Public Works supervisor Rus Kroshko said one issue is the lack of department staff.

“If staff call in or are on vacation, it definitely puts us in a bind with only four full-time employees,” he said. “It makes it a huge hurdle for us to overcome and I feel as if we’re falling behind.”

Following the briefing, Councilmember Shannon Sessions said the presentation painted a good picture of how the public works department needed more funding. She added that she would be in favor of allowing the department to access the tab fee funds to hire more staff.

“I still think we need it,” she said. “I’m not in favor of taking it away like maybe some other councilmembers are. I’m not in favor of that.”

Also during the meeting, Judge Roy Moore adminstered the oath of office to the council’s newly appointed member, Patrick Decker. The council voted 5-1 last week to select Decker to fill former Councilmember Ian Cotton’s vacant Position 2 seat.

–By Cody Sexton