Lynnwood City Council discusses return to in-person meetings

With the goal of returning to meeting in person by mid-July, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night discussed plans for incorporating live-streaming and remote options into future council meetings.

At its June 28 business meeting, the council discussed plans to start meeting again in Lynnwood City Hall council chambers by July 12. During the discussion, Council President George Hurst posed two questions to the council: Should councilmembers be allowed to attend meetings remotely and should councilmembers use their city-issued iPads to stream on Zoom?

Prior to the pandemic, the council’s in-person meetings were recorded and posted on the city’s website and YouTube page. Similarly, the council’s Zoom live-stream meetings have been recorded and posted online. Now, Mayor Nicola Smith explained staff are working to acquire video equipment compatible with Zoom to have in-person meetings live-streamed and recorded to view online later.

Last Friday, Hurst and Council Vice President Jim Smith joined city staff in council chambers to hold a test run for returning to meeting in person. During the Monday discussion, Hurst said there were still some technical difficulties being worked out by the city’s Information Technology Department that could impact the July 12 deadline. According to Hurst, staff have been working on ways to hold the meetings online and in-person simultaneously.

“What we want to do is hybrid meetings,” he said. “We want to include Zoom and in-person meetings.”

However, Hurst said the city’s camera equipment is not compatible with Zoom — which the city has been using to stream its meetings online during the Covid-19 pandemic. Until the issue is resolved, Hurst asked the rest of the council if they wanted to use iPads to stream Zoom while attending in person.

The council also discussed whether members would be required to attend meetings in council chambers or if they would be able to remain remote. Recently, the council has discussed possibly allowing councilmembers to attend meetings virtually instead of returning in person. Citing health concerns, Councilmember Ruth Ross has said she would prefer to remain remote. She also pointed out that in the past she has advocated for making the city council chambers more handicap accessible and nothing has been done about it.

“We have a lot of housecleaning we need to do,” she said.

Other councilmembers supported the option to attend meetings virtually. Councilmember Shannon Sessions said she would be in favor of both remote and in person, though personally she would prefer to be in person. Sessions also pointed out that prior to holding meetings remotely, councilmembers could call into meetings via phone.

“This is just even better than that,” she said.

Councilmember Smith opened his comments by saying that the council should respect any medical issues that prevent members from meeting in person but added that he’s opposed to allowing councilmembers to regularly attend meetings virtually. He said after a meeting remotely for more than a year, the council should be meeting in person as much as possible.

“I just want to underscore how important it is for us all to be together,” he said. “I’m trying not to be insensitive but all of us being together is what we’re really paid to do.”

Smith also said in-person conversation would allow councilmembers to read each other’s body language, make eye contact and pick up on other non-verbal cues. He also pointed out that in the past, the council has had to adjourn into an executive session, which allowed the council to discuss private topics in a separate room behind closed doors. Councilmembers streaming in from home at the dais would not be able to follow the rest of the council to the back room, Smith said.

Additionally, Smith said the council should be available to interact with the public before and after meetings.

“How many of us have been either cornered before (a meeting) or during our break or afterwards and it’s been usually a very positive (experience),” he said.

Under the Open Public Meetings Act, Hurst said councilmembers and members of the public could attend meetings remotely.

“I think we can allow councilmembers to (stay remote),” he said. “I know we all prefer to be in person.”

In other business, the council was briefed on the municipal court’s plans to temporarily use the council’s chambers in city hall while the courtrooms are under construction for the future Community Justice Center.

Per the request, court staff would hold court hearings in the space four days a week beginning in October of this year through June 2022. Hearings will begin at 8 a.m. each day and typically end by 4 p.m. According to staff, the exception to this would be jury trials, which might not recess until after 6 p.m.

The court also plans to work with the police department to arrange for court security. According to the proposal, all persons entering the courtroom will need to be screened, with screening occurring in the council chambers lobby prior to gaining entrance into the makeshift courtroom.

Also during the meeting, the council unanimously voted to confirm two new members to the city’s civil service commission — Kent Landrum and Myrle Carner.

–By Cody Sexton