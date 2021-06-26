Lynnwood City Council discusses street projects, city boards and commissions requirements

With the goal of improving bicycle, pedestrian and mobility devices, staff Monday night briefed the Lynnwood City Council about the city’s transportation projects.

At the council’s June 21 work session, city staff presented a proposal that documents Lynnwood’s long-term vision and near-term action plan for improving walking and biking in the city. It also combines multiple city transportation studies into one plan called the Connect Lynnwood: Active and Accessible Transportation Plan.

If adopted, the Connect Lynnwood Plan would be a comprehensive outline prioritizing places in Lynnwood where capital investment into sidewalks, bicycle facilities and crossing improvements would make it easier for residents and visitors to travel without a vehicle.

Along with the Connect Lynnwood Plan, staff will also be requesting the council adopt a Complete Streets Policy that would provide guidance for projects to implement Lynwood’s active transportation goals and plan. The city contracted with Seattle-based Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates to help staff develop the plan.

“They will work together over time, so that the plan…shows ‘the where’ and the Complete Streets work shows ‘the how,’” said consultant Drusilla van Hengel.

Additionally, the plan includes other projects like the School Access and Safety Project and Park Access Plan, incorporates pedestrian/bike safety and meets ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance. The Complete Streets Policy will guide the creation and implementation of bike and pedestrian projects in the Connect Lynnwood Plan.

During the briefing, van Hengel said staff have been engaging the community for feedback, including an online open house that she demonstrated for the council. The open house — which has been available since early May — also includes a survey where residents can rank city projects by priority.

When asked by Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby if the online survey was only available in English, Deputy Parks Director Sarah Olson clarified that earlier outreach efforts included a multilingual survey and more community engagement.

“The front end of this project had a really robust outreach phase,” Olson said. ”The back end of this project is now vetting specific projects that have floated to the top.”

Still, Altamirano-Crosby suggested that the open house survey be offered in other ways than online since many people would not be able to access it.

“There are many people (who) need hard copies, so you (should) use both methods,” she said.

Councilmember Shannon Sessions agreed the survey should be more accessible and emphasized the need for community feedback on the plan. According to Sessions, making the city more pedestrian friendly is one of the most-talked-about topics during her conversations with residents.

In other business, Council President George Hurst led a discussion regarding recommended changes to Lynnwood’s municipal codes for city boards and commissions. In his opening remarks, Hurst said he would like to discuss whether those who serve on city boards and commissions should be registered voters.

According to the city codes, it is currently a requirement for board and commission members to be registered to vote. However, some councilmembers have said that it should not be a requirement for all residents. Currently, all volunteers serving on city boards and commissions require members to be registered to vote. The one exception is the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, which can have up to two non-registered voters.

During the discussion, Sessions said she had mixed emotions about the issue. Her first instinct, she said, was that boards and commission members should be registered to vote but added that she understands the intent is to allow for more inclusivity. However, she said she believes the number of volunteers working toward U.S. citizenship is very small.

“I think if nothing else, being a registered voter shows a commitment to our community,” she said.

Councilmember Ruth Ross said voter registration is a barrier for some people who want to be city volunteers and, as city leaders, they should be encouraging residents to become civically engaged. She also said being registered to vote does not mean someone cares more about their community.

“Being registered to vote doesn’t prove that you’re anything other than somebody who votes,” she said.

Altamirano-Crosby said removing the requirement could encourage some undocumented Latino residents who live in the city and want to volunteer to do so. When speaking with Latino residents, Altamirano-Crosby said many ask how they can become more involved with the city.

Other concerns regarding city boards and commissions included whether applicants should be subject to background checks and if boards and commissions should be able to go against city bylaws. During the discussion, Hurst used as an example the DEI commission allowing non-registered voters as members.

Also during the meeting, the council interviewed two applicants for the city’s Civil Services Commission — Kent Landrum and Myrle Carner.

–By Cody Sexton