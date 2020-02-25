Lynnwood City Council discusses ways to better engage with community

Based on feedback from its recent retreat, the Lynnwood City Council is considering changes to meeting procedures that could provide more opportunities for community involvement.

During last week’s council work session, councilmembers reviewed priority items from their early February summit that they agreed warranted further discussion in future meetings. The items were centered around ways to improve communications between the council and community members.

Among the proposals during the four-hour informal retreat were ways to encourage greater attendance at weekly council meetings, such as changing the start time for Monday night meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. According to Council President Christine Frizzell, the proposal was unanimously supported by the rest of the council during the summit.

“That was greeted with almost a round of applause,” she said.

Council Vice President Shannon Sessions pointed out that the council should consider the pros and cons of changing the meeting time to ensure it is an equitable decision for community members.

Frizzell said councilmembers would continue the discussion and provide an update when they had more details.

The council is also considering livestreaming its business meetings for viewers who are unable to attend meetings in person. The meetings are current videotaped and availabe for later viewing.

Additionally, Frizzell said the council decided to modify its public hearing process to allow for more public feedback.

At the summit meeting, Councilmember George Hurst proposed changing the way the council conducts public hearings. Typically, the council holds a public hearing regarding a matter and then vote immediately after the hearing.

However, Hurst said that model does not allow community members enough time to digest any new information they learn during the hearing, adding they should have the extra time to educate themselves or discuss matters with the council.

“We’re going to move forward with that (suggestion) so we’ve got more time to process (new) information,” Frizzell said.

The council previously discussedinstalling an electronic reader board in front of Lynnwood City Hall on 44th Avenue West that would relay messages about upcoming meetings, public hearings and other council-related activities. Frizzell said the council will be reviewing obstacles like cost, design and possible tree removal to ensure visibility, but meanwhile has proposed using the Lynnwood Recreation Center’s message board.

First, though, the council will consult with city staff about how much space the recreation center sign would have for council messages .

“We can’t (display messages) until we know how many characters we have,” Frizzell said.

The council also intends to hold more community roundtable discussions during its work session meetings, Frizzell said. Recently, the council has invited community members and stakeholders to attend meetings to learn about specific issues — like affordable housing and concerns facing business owners — and how the council can help improve them.

And the council proposed discussing the city’s strategic plan, which identifies city staff’s five highest priorities to guide the city through 2022.

According to the plan, priorities include fulfilling the community vision for Lynnwood’s City Center district and Lynnwood Link light rail; ensuring financial stability and economic success; nurturing operational and organizational excellence; becoming a safe, welcoming, and livable city; and pursuing and maintaining collaborative relationships and partnerships.

During the discussion, Councilmember Jim Smith said the council needed to have a “long discussion” about the city’s strategic plan and ensure its priorities work best for the city and it’s not seen as the council’s plan.

“I don’t see it as the council’s plan; I’d also like to see it centered toward the citizens of Lynnwood,” he said.

Councilmember Session said that most of the councilmembers have had a chance to review the priorities but agreed the council should discuss the plan in more detail for new councilmembers. (Smith is a former councilmember who was elected to the council in August.)

Sessions then suggested that city staff who have been tasked with championing the strategic plan priorities provide overviews for the council.

— Story and photo by Cody Sexton