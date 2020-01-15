Lynnwood City Council elects Frizzell council president, Sessions vice president

The Lynnwood City Council voted unanimously at its Jan. 13 business meeting to elect Councilmember Christine Frizzell as the 2020 council president

During the council’s Jan. 6 work session, Frizzell said that if elected she would she would make housing in the city her number-one priority. She also spoke to her previous experience serving as the council’s vice president, a position she held in 2019.

“I have a few more ideas that I’d like to put out there as we work together with (city) staff and with each member of the council to make sure everybody’s voices are heard and everybody’s voices are taken into consideration as we move forward with the amazing year ahead of us,” she said.

Prior to the vote, Councilmember George Hurst — who initially announced he would be running against Frizzell for the position — withdrew his name from consideration.

Speaking to his decision to withdraw his name, Hurst said he had faith that Frizzell would be well suited for the position.

Additionally, Councilmember Shannon Sessions was elected council vice president, a position she also held in 2018, Sessions said she looks forward to ensuring that the city council is being “more proactive and forward facing to the community.”

Also during the meeting, the council elected members to the following city boards and commission positions:

Alliance for Housing Affordability — Councilmember Ian Cotton, with Councilmember Jim Smith serving as the alternate.

Community Transit Board — Mayor Nicola Smith

Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Council — Councilmember Cotton, with Council Vice President Sessions serving as the alternate.

Snohomish County 911 Board — Councilmember Hurst will serve with Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis. Councilmember Smith will serve as the alternate.

Snohomish County Health District — Council President Frizzell

Snohomish County Tomorrow — Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby

Also, the council president appointed the following positions:

Arts Commission — Councilmember Ruth Ross Audit & Ins./Finance Committee — Councilmembers Frizzell, Hurst and Altamirano-Crosby Disability Board — Councilmembers Sessions and Smith History and Heritage Board — Council Vice President Frizzell Human Services Commission — Councilmember Smith Lynnwood Public Facilities District — Councilmember Cotton Lynnwood Citizens Patrol Volunteers — Council President Frizzell Lynnwood Vips Volunteers — Councilmember Smith Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission — Councilmember Ross Parks and Rec and Cultural Arts — Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby Planning Commission — Councilmember Hurst, with Councilmember Ross serving as the alternate Sister City Board — Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby



In other business, the council discussed agenda topics for its annual summit meeting, which will be held Feb. 8 at Lynnwood’s Community Life Center.

Among the topics to be included are low-income and affordable housing, homelessness, and the effects of Initiative 976, which aims to limit car license tab fees to $30.

To see the full council summit agenda, click here.

–Story and photo by Cody Sexton