Lynnwood City Council Feb. 10 to hold public hearing for proposed City Center apartment complex

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled for a public hearing at its Feb. 10 business meeting regarding a draft development agreement for a proposed multifamily housing complex.

At its Feb. 3 work session, the council was briefed on a proposed ordinance that, if adopted, would authorize the development of a 239-unit apartment complex in Lynnwood’s City Center district. The complex — Kinect @ Lynnwood — would use both a multi-family housing property tax exemption (MFTE) and a transportation impact fee exemption (TrIF), which would require the developers to offer at least 20% of its units at on low- or moderate-income rents. The remaining units would be set at market value.

Following the public hearing, the council will vote whether to approve the ordinance.

In other business, the council will issue a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month in the city.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.