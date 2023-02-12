Lynnwood City Council Feb. 13 to celebrate Black History Month, Heroes’ Cafe Day

The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 13 business meeting is scheduled to issue two proclamations: one celebrating this February as Black History Month and another recognizing Heroes’ Café Day.

Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore will read a proclamation about Black History Month, its origins, values and the city’s commitment to racial equity. Then Council President Shannon Sessions will recognize the work done by Lynnwood Heroes’ Café, an organization that supports and provides outreach to local veterans.

The Feb. 13 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers – 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the work meeting here.