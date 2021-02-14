Lynnwood City Council Feb. 16 set to discuss proposed equity coordinator position, Scriber Creek trail improvements

After deciding not to include a proposed race and social justice coordinator in the 2021-22 biennium budget, the Lynnwood City Council plans to continue its discussion Monday regarding the matter. After deciding not to include a proposed race and social justice coordinator in the 2021-22 biennium budget, the Lynnwood City Council plans to continue its discussion Monday regarding the matter.

Aiming to promote racial equity in Lynnwood, staff last year proposed hiring a race and social justice coordinator. According to staff, the position would work alongside city leaders and be funded using money from a now-vacant position. However, many council members said the job was ill-defined and required further consideration to decide what the job’s duties would entail.

Acccording to the council agenda, at its Feb. 16 work session, the council will give staff feedback on the position, while considering two questions:

1. What are the outcomes that council would like to see as a result of the city’s race and social justice work?

2. What does success look like for this position?

At its last council meeting, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair Naz Lashgari asked the council to again consider filling the position after the council issued a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month.

Also regarding equity in Lynnwood, the council is set to hold its first discussion on a proposed Community Equity Survey aimed at helping the staff learn more about the community and inform the work of the race and social justice coordinator position.

In other business, the council is scheduld to be briefed on the Scriber Creek Trail Improvement Project. The briefing will provide a summary of the 60% design changes (which includes illumination), project costs, grant awards and funding development.

This project will convert approximately one mile of existing trail into a multi-modal/shared use trail. Scriber Creek Trail currently is a pedestrian trail that generally follows the Scriber Creek corridor in Lynnwood. The trail links Scriber Lake Park, Sprague’s Pond Mini Park, Scriber Creek Park, the Interurban Trail and the Lynnwood Transit Center at 44th Avenue West.

The work will include widening the trail to 10-12 feet with 2-foot shoulders and making it ADA compliant and constructing an elevated, slip-resistant bridge or boardwalk in the wetland and stream areas. The platform is planned to be 16 feet wide and include handrails.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.