Lynnwood City Council Feb. 22 set to review city attorney contract, receive environmental update on City Center project

The Lynnwood City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 22 work session is scheduled to review a contract with Kenyon Disend for city attorney services and receive an environmental update on the Lynnwood City Center project.

The meeting will be held a day later than usual due to the Monday President’s Day holiday.

Lynnwood’s current attorney services contract with Inslee Best will expire at the end of March, and the firm recently informed city officials they were not interested in continuing the contract.

The council will consider a proposal that Mayor Frizzell enter into a contract with Kenyon Disend to provide city attorney services for the next five years. The estimated cost for the new contract will be just under $400,000 per year, nearly the same amount the city was paying Inslee Best.

Regarding the City Center environmental update, the project’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was adopted in 2004 and is now outdated. According to city staff, the EIS does not reflect changes in development regulations and market conditions, and limits future development capacity, which is inconsistent with the city’s Community Vision.

With the construction and scheduled 2024 opening of Lynnwood Link light rail extension, development is accelerating. As a result, the city will reach the existing cap for development sooner than originally anticipated, staff said.

The proposed update will revise the development scenario of City Center to increase overall capacity from 9.1 million square feet to 12.3 million square feet – necessary to accommodate future development.

In other business Tuesday night, the council is scheduled to receive an introduction to new Lynnwood Planning Commission candidate Naz Lashgari. Lashgari recently served as the chair of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, where she played an active role in the City of Lynnwood’s “All Are Welcome” campaign. In November, she ran for Lynnwood City Council, losing to appointed incumbent Patrick Decker.

— by Lauren Reichenbach