Lynnwood City Council Feb. 28 set to approve new city attorney contract, discuss financial relief for residents

The Lynnwood City Council is set to approve a contract for city attorney services with Kenyon Disend and confirm the appointment of Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari, among other items at its Monday, Feb. 28 business meeting.

Lynnwood’s current attorney services contract with Inslee Best will expire at the end of March, and the firm recently informed city officials they were not interested in continuing the contract. Clerk Karen Fitzthum said the city interviewed two firms and Kenyon Disend was unanimously selected.

After meeting with attorney Lisa Marshall at last week’s meeting, the council is scheduled to vote on contracting with Kenyon Disend for a five-year term.

The city council also met with Planning Commission candidate Naz Lashgari last week and is set to confirm her position on Monday night. Lashgari recently served as the chair of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

In new business, the council is scheduled to discuss ideas for possible fee and tax cuts for Lynnwood residents that would not seriously impact the city’s general fund.

— by Lauren Reichenbach