Lynnwood City Council general election candidate forum set for Oct. 2

Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 2 will be co-sponsoring a general election candidate forum for those Lynnwood City Council candidates who will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 5 ballot. The candidates include: Position 4 (open seat): Van AuBuchon vs. Jim Smith Position 5 (open seat): Julieta Altamirano-Crosby vs. David Schirle Position 6: George Hurst (incumbent) vs. Nick Coelho Position 7: Shannon Sessions (incumbent) vs. Shirley Sutton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Community Life Center, Northwest Church, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd, Lynnwood.

The forum will be moderated by Linda Jones, President and CEO of the chamber. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions via notecards as they enter the event.

Each candidate will have an opportunity to make both an opening and closing statement, in addition to answering questions.