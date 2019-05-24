Lynnwood City Council hears more about planned Scriber Creek Trail improvements

The Scriber Creek Trail Improvements project was the topic of conversation at the Lynnwood City Council May 20 work session as city staff requested authorization to move the project into full design.

Members of the City Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department provided the council with clarifying information about the project that will replace the sidewalk along 200th Street Southwest with improvements to the existing trail through Scriber Creek Park. The approved design was discussed at the Jan. 28 business meeting where the council decided — based on public feedback — it was the best option for the community.

Improvements to the Scriber Creek Trail are part of city staff’s plan to make Lynnwood more pedestrian friendly and provide the community with more non-motorized methods of transportation. Parks and Recreation Department Director Lynn Sordel said it is important the trail accommodate a variety of transportation modes and expected increases in non-motorized traffic, which it does not do in its current condition.

“Its significance will only grow to our increasing population growth and we believe it is very important to the city’s future,” he said.

The Scriber Creek Trail project involves completing approximately 4,000 feet of shared-use trail from Wilcox Park at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West to the Interurban Regional Trail and Lynnwood Transit Center.

The existing 1.5-mile trail begins at Wilcox Park (SR 524) at the north and terminates at the Lynnwood Transit Center at the south. According to the city, the narrow 4-foot-wide to 8-foot-wide trail is frequently flooded and impassible. Since it features both hard and soft (wood chip) surfaces, it can’t be used by bicyclists.

In addition, the trail has been degraded by stormwater flooding and natural impacts such as soil settlement and tree roots.

With council’s approval — which could come at the May 28 business meeting — Mayor Nicola Smith will authorize the city to enter into a contract with the Seattle-based engineering firm Parametrix, which will design the project. The Scriber Creek project will be comprised of multiple improvement projects along the trail, beginning with redeveloping the portion roughly 2,000 feet from the Lynnwood Transit Center to the 200th Street Southwest crossing near Sprague’s Pond, said Deputy Parks Director Sarah Olson.

“We want to complete that construction prior to the construction of Sound Transit light rail service,” she said.

In the approved design, a new path would replace the existing sidewalk and bike lane on the south side of 200th Street Southwest with a two-way shared-use path that is separated from motor vehicles by a planter strip. To accommodate the trail widening while minimizing impacts, the trail would be bounded by a retaining wall adjacent to Sprague Pond; however, most existing vegetation would likely be removed. Trail users would cross Cedar Valley Road at the existing signalized intersection and use the sidewalk on the east side of the road to enter Scriber Creek Park. The new trail will also be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, which is currently not the case.

“It will become a non-motorized transportation alternative for the neighborhood to the north and the west of the transit center, which is very important,” Olson said. “It will also be a greatly improved recreational facility.”

Having previously approved six supplemental agreements for the project design in the amount of $138,303.97, the council is scheduled to authorize the mayor to sign an agreement approving a seventh supplement at the May 28 business meeting. Approval of the supplement would launch the project into full design and cover 30 percent of engineering, bringing the total contract amount to $548,732.

In other business, the city council also reviewed draft legislation that would make several changes to the development agreement procedure and criteria for the City Center district. The new municipal code would provide development agreements for City Center with more flexibility than the current “rigid” guidelines, said City Center Program Manager Karl Almgren.

The city council also interviewed applicants for vacant positions on two city commissions:

Barry Miller, Position No. 2 of the Arts Commission

Vanessa Villavicencio, Position No. 1 of the Human Services Commission

The city council will vote to approve the applicants at the May 28 business meeting, scheduled a day later than usual due to the May 27 Memorial Day holiday.

–Story by Cody Sexton