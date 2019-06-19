Lynnwood City Council hears proposal to redevelop Lynnwood Square

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night took the first step toward approving the recently proposed Northline Village mixed-use development planned for the current Lynnwood Square shopping center near 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

The Monday night briefing from city staff is the first of two pre-hearings regarding the redevelopment of the 19.1-acre site, which would include a mix of retail, commercial and residential uses. The second pre-hearing is scheduled to take place at the city council’s July 15 meeting, when a public hearing will be set for a later date.

Merlone Geier Partners (MGP), a Shoreline-based real estate investment firm that owns a majority of the property, is seeking a development agreement with the city that would establish additional regulatory framework for the site, said Karl Almgren, project manager for City Center.

The goal of having a pre-hearing meeting is to ensure the council is “oriented to the project when entering the public hearing,” Almgren said.

The project is in the “preliminary stage” of development as no permits have been submitted to do site work like grading, demolition and building, Almgren added.

The site currently includes two properties not owned by MGP — KeyBank, near 44th Avenue West, and Precision Tune, located near the corner of 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. MGP’s proposal will also provide the opportunity to incorporate properties they do not own, should they acquire development rights in the future.

Northline Village would be part of Lynnwood’s City Center designated regional growth district. In 2004, the City of Lynnwood completed an Environmental Impact Statement for City Center. In 2007, the City adopted the City Center Sub-Area Plan, which envisions this area as “a central business district with pedestrian friendly streets in a park like environment.”

As proposed, Northline Village would include 521,460 square feet of office space, 60,000 square feet of which would be professional space for dental and medical offices. It would also have 256,630 square feet for retail space, with 50,000 square feet remaining for entertainment purposes, like a movie theater. Office and retail spaces would be located along 44th Avenue West.

In addition, the development would include 1,369 multi-family residential units and ground-level retail shops. The residential space would also include “semi-private” recreational green spaces for residents of the Northline Village apartments.

Northline Village is described as pedestrian friendly, and accessible by both foot and vehicle. A proposed community park in the development would provide additional recreation opportunities for Lynnwood residents as well as a dog park near 46th Avenue West. There would be an east entrance from 44th Avenue West bisecting the area and southern and northern entrances at 200th Street Southwest and 196th Street Southwest, respectively. Almgren said the streets could be closed off to provide future opportunities for entertainment on the site.

“It’s supposed to be a flexible street area that could be closed off in the future for possibilities of festivals, things like that,” he said.

Councilmember Shannon Sessions said the proposed Northline Village would be a “vibrant and robust” addition to the city that would make Lynnwood a more desirable place for people to visit.

“We want a place to take our out-of-town friends and family, we want a place to visit and engage with each other,” she said. “This as far as I can see has it all.”

For more information about Northline Village, visit the website at northlinevillage.com.

