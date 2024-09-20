Lynnwood City Council hears proposals for transitional housing, new jail positions

This is part 2 of 2 reports on the Sept. 16 Lynnwood City Council meeting. You can read part 1 here.

Once the new Community Recovery Center (CRC) opens early next year, Lynnwood will need transitional housing for those in treatment, officials told the Lynnwood City Council during its Sept 16 work session.

The council presentation was made by three people who are familiar with the requirements for such housing: Eric “E.V.” Velez, recovery support coordinator for the Snohomish County Recovery Coalition; Travis Gannon, founder of Hand Up Housing; and Ashley Dawson, project manager for the county’s LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program.

The CRC will provide immediate, short-term services to people with substance abuse and mental health issues, but once they exit the CRC, some will require transitional housing to support their ongoing recovery, officials said.

Dawson said that the LEAD program (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) diverts people – often with substance abuse and mental health issues – who are involved in low-level crime away from the criminal justice system and into supportive services like treatment, housing and case management.

“They’re living in poverty and cycling through jail is not helping,” Dawson said. “The police are overburdened with this challenge, businesses are frustrated and the people who are committing crimes are not receiving the services that they need to really address what’s going on. Instead of booking someone in jail, a [law enforcement] officer would have the ability to divert that crime, and the person could then go into case management and receive long-term support to hopefully address those issues and break the cycle of arrest.”

Gannon said that there are about 65 men and women who are housed with Hand Up Housing and the company has provided housing for more than 1,000 people from King County to Marysville since 2017.

According to Velez, there are seven homes with 61 beds that are part of Oxford House and one home with 12 beds that is WAQRR (Washington Alliances for Quality Recovery Residences)-accredited in Lynnwood.

Oxford Houses are single-sex adult residences, although some permit residents to live with minor children. Residents are required to pay rent and help with household chores. As one of the largest self-help residential programs in the U.S., Oxford Houses differ from other after-care programs like halfway houses by having no set length of stay and no professional staff. Each house is run by the residents, and most decisions are made by voting. Residents who violate house rules may be evicted from the house.

The nonprofit WAQRR issues certifications and accreditations for recovery homes. It requires homes and residents to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free space, provide peer accountability, offer access to recovery support services, promote ethical operations and ensure that residents are treated with dignity and respect throughout their recovery journey.

“Prior to WAQRR, there [was] no oversight for recovery housing in our community,” Gannon said. “WAQRR not only came in and built a framework to work around, but to help expand and create more recovery housing.” These oversights include overcrowding avoidance, fire safety and financial transparency.

Velez pointed out that the typical 28-day program does not work for some people, and it has not worked for a long time. “We need a space for people to heal,” he said. “The coalition facility we have in Snohomish County is so backlogged that they stopped making waitlists. They don’t even want waitlists. It’s significantly cheaper to keep people in recovery than it is to get them in there.”

Furthermore, Velez said that if some people who are recovering from fentanyl addiction are released too early, it is a “death sentence.” “Their bodies have become so unaccustomed to the substance that once they’re reintroduced, they’re likely to overdose,” he said.

Recover Support Coordinator Eric “E.V.” Velez (center) and Hand Up Housing Founder Travis Gannon present their transitional housing agenda.Gannon provided some research that indicated transitional housing has better outcomes than usual care. These statistics include:– A 22% chance of relapse in transitional housing versus 47% in usual care

– A 3% chance of incarceration versus 9%

– A 76% chance of employment versus 49%

In terms of overhead, Gannon said that the cost of operation is $700-$1,100 per resident monthly, depending on the mortgage rate and operation expenses. Each home needs to be WAQRR-recertified annually, which costs $500. The cost does not include property taxes and other expenses.

“Every door handle gets turned 25% more than in your single-family home, every toilet gets used about 30% more…there’s a lot of wear and tear that goes into it and making sure that you have a safe and clean place for people,” he said.

Velez said that in the near future, expanding transitional housing in Lynnwood would require:

– Contracting with a reputable housing agency to provide transitional recovery housing.

– Contacting WAQRR for support and housing opportunities including grants.

– Providing housing vouchers for clients to support transition out of short-term services.

– Purchasing property and subcontracting services for recovery homes in Lynnwood.

Gannon hopes that Lynnwood would reach about 25% to 30% of the WAQRR-accredited homes in Everett, which has 13 such homes with a total of 100 beds. “That’s an additional 30 to 45 beds for people seeking transitional living,” he said. “I think it’s a great way for [the council] to support the [impending] recovery center.”

The Lynnwood City Council hears about the proposal of the creation of the jail manager and records manager positions from Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon and Deputy Chief Chuck Steichen.In other business, Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon and Deputy Chief Chuck Steichen proposed the creation of jail manager and records supervisor positions for the Community Justice Center (CJC).

For about 16 years, the CJC has been run by a police commander. Prior to that, from 2000-2008, it was run by a civilian jail manager. Now the police department wants to reclassify the jail manager position back to a civilian job.

This plan doesn’t require hiring extra staff. The department will change the current records manager position, which has been held by a police sergeant for eight years, into the new jail manager role. The tasks of the records manager will be shared among other staff, and a new records supervisor position will be created. By reorganizing these roles, the department can achieve its goals without adding new employees.

“We think bringing in a civilian jail manager professional to run that facility is the right thing to do,” Steichen said. “To accomplish this, we restructured our middle management, covering all the needs that we have, and we’re doing it at no real cost.”

Since 2008, the department has been cycling through a new commander every two to three years. Langdon said that one of his jobs is to build the next generation of law enforcement. To do so, the staff needs a diverse set of experience in different roles to understand how to operate a police department.

“We want to give these people as much experience as we can in a number of command settings,” Langdon said. “With the jail, every two to three years, we put somebody in that [management] role. Jail management is completely disparate from any other police field. It has a different set of laws and policies. It requires a high level of skills and knowledge.”

Steichen said that the learning curve is steep for each new commander. “It is not police work. It’s corrections. It’s completely different,” he said. “The staff that works in the jail consistently is constantly getting a new person coming in that doesn’t know what they’re doing. They have to relearn it, and just to the point where they’re starting to kind of understand the job, it’s time to move.”

Langdon said that the new jail manager will need to have a corrections officer certification or an equivalent qualification, such as someone who had completed a corrections officer academy in California or had sufficient experience running a corrections facility. The candidate would still need to go through Washington state’s corrections officer academy in Burien for two weeks before they start working.

The starting salary for a jail manager is $166,961.60 with a cap of $177,132.80 and a pay differential for $35,000 a year, according to Langdon.

Commander Joe Dickinson, who oversees the jail, said the CJC has 28 job positions, of which 21 are filled. The vacancies will be fulfilled by Nov. 25 once new correctional officers have completed their training at the academy. The CJC is also looking for two grant funding sources from the Washington State Health Care Authority, specifically for medications for alcohol use disorder (MAUD) and opioid use disorder (MOUD), and a re-entry program.Dickinson reported that the CJC has partnered with Progress House, a residential treatment facility that provides structured support for individuals recovering from substance use disorders, helping them work toward sobriety and reintegration into society.

“The model is bringing in peers – people with lived experience in the facility – to work with those people who are suffering from MOUD or MAUD,” Dickinson said. “That involves two peers within the walls working and interfacing with our populations.”

When a prisoner is released, there are two peers on the outside who will take them to the next level of care, Dickinson said.

“What’s keeping our noses above the water is salary savings,” Langdon said. “It’s very expensive running a jail and housing people. We were burning about $2.5 to $3 million a year on jail-housing costs outside of our facility. Part of the idea of building this was to bring a lot of those costs back in house and have significant cost-savings as opposed to farming them out to other contract facilities. We will be OK once we’re up and running.”

Langdon added there are offset revenue opportunities where CJC work partners are willing to bring people in and house them. “But we’re at a spot where we can’t entertain that until probably spring of 2025,” he said.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng