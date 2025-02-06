Lynnwood City Council hosting retreat Feb. 8

The Lynnwood City Council is hosting a daylong retreat starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Verdant Health Commission, Community Wellness Center, Cedar Room, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

You can also view the retreat remotely via Zoom at: https://lynnwoodwa.zoom.us/j/81300166548.

The agenda includes a discussion regarding rules to revise, a presentation and question-and-answer session on annexation, and a discussion of 2025 council priorities.

You can view the complete agenda here.