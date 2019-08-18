Lynnwood City Council in summer recess until Sept. 6

The Lynnwood City Council is now in summer recess and will not meet Aug. 19 or Aug. 26.

The council recess will end on Tuesday, Sept. 6 when the council meets for its regular work session meeting. The council will not meet on Monday, Sept. 5 in recognition of Labor Day.

Before going into summer recess, the council voted to adopt an ordinance approving amendments to municipal codes regarding future development agreements in the city’s regional growth center.

The Lynnwood City Council meetings are held on Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.