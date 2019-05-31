Lynnwood City Council interviews hearing examiner candidates, approves multiple city contracts

The Lynnwood City Council at its May 28 business meeting interviewed candidates for the city hearing examiner position, the first step in the confirmation process.

Since 2000, the City of Lynnwood has contracted with the same hearing examiner, John Galt. With Galt’s contract up for renewal, Lynnwood Procurement and Records Manager Karen Fitzthum said it was a good time for city staff to test the market to ensure the city is getting the best candidate for its residents.

“We don’t want the cheapest and we want to make sure we’re getting the best we can,” she said.

The city hearing examiner serves as a city council-appointed official who offers impartial and professional services to the city. The position is quasi-judicial, meaning it refers to matters of state law or state courts, which require that hearings are handled the same as court proceedings. Often, the hearing examiner interprets the city’s municipal codes during an appeal process, Fitzthum said.

Galt is one of the three candidates recommended by the mayor for further consideration by the council. Other candidates include Phil Olbrechts of Olbrechts and Associates, PLLC and Ted Hunter of Sound Law Center. Both Gait and Olbrechts were interviewed during the May 28 meeting. Hunter was unable to attend and was represented by his colleague, Andrew Reeves.

Following the interviews, the council will provide the mayor with feedback and the applicants must undergo a background check. The council is expected to make a final decision by late July or early August.

In other business, the council unanimously approved multiple contracts and agreements on its consent agenda. Among them was a three-year real estate contract with two firms: Long Bay Enterprises and Contract Land Staff. The goal of the contract is to provide the city with on-demand services instead of using individual contracts for projects. The contract includes two, two-year optional terms valued at $300,000 per year.

The council also authorized the mayor to approve the contract supplement design for the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements project, which was discussed at the May 20 work session meeting. The contract was awarded to the Seattle-based engineering firm Parametrix, which the city previously contracted with for preliminary design and alignment alternatives.

The Scriber Creek Trail project involves completing approximately 4,000 feet of shared-use trail from Wilcox Park at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West to the Interurban Regional Trail and Lynnwood Transit Center. The contract will cover 30 percent design, bringing the total to $548,732.

The city council approved two contracts for improvements to two of the city’s sanitary sewer lift stations, which are for pumping water and sewage from lower to higher elevations. The council authorized the mayor to approve a contract with the Mill Creek-based construction company McClure and Sons to build lift station four, located north of Alderwood Mall along Alderwood Mall Parkway, and lift station eight, located south of Alderwood Mall Parkway along Alderwood Mall Boulevard. The contract is valued at $4 million with an additional 15 percent contingency not to exceed $4.6 million.

In addition to the construction contract, the council awarded a construction engineering support contract to RG2 Engineering for the lift stations. Per the contract, the amount for the services will not exceed $370,800.

The council authorized city staff to enter into a real estate purchase and sales agreement with the owner of the Precision Tune building and the property it sits on. The purchase of the building — located on the southwest corner of 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West — is part of the right-of-way acquisition for the 196th Street Southwest Improvements Project. Much of the building’s existing parking lot is proposed to be eliminated for street widening in the area.

The property acquisition requires two separate agreements — one for the property, for an amount not to exceed $1.4 million, and another with the leasehold interest in the building and other structures on the property, not to exceed $625,000.

In other business during the meeting, the council appointed Barry Miller to Position No. 2 of the Arts Commission and Vanessa Villavicencio to Position No. 1 of the Human Services Commission.

The city council also issued the following presentation and proclamations:

Presenting community members and service groups who have gone above and beyond to provide stewardship to programs and parks, trails and open spaces.

Proclaiming May 15 International Water Safety Day

Proclaiming June LGBTQ Pride Month

— By Cody Sexton