Lynnwood City Council interviews second round of applicants for vacant seat

During a second day of special meetings last week, the Lynnwood City Council continued to interview candidates who have applied to fill the council’s vacant Position 2 seat.

A total of eight Lynnwood residents have applied for the seat, left vacant last month after former Councilmember Ian Cotton resigned. The council interviewed four applicants May 12 and the second group of four on May 13.

During the interviews, candidates were given three minutes to make opening remarks before each councilmember asked one question. Following the round of questions, candidates had two minutes to make a closing statement. Applicant interviews were scheduled by random order.

The first to be interviewed May 12 was 35-year Lynnwood resident Patrick Decker, who said he is invested in the city’s future. Since moving to Lynnwood, Decker has held multiple volunteer and mentorship roles while working with the area’s youth.

“I’m passionate about helping Lynnwood forge itself into a city that I am proud to leave to my sons to grow and thrive in,” he said.

Decker has worked in finance for Microsoft since 2006 and said his experience listening to and understanding the needs of various parties will benefit him on the council.

Decker’s first questions came from Councilmember Ruth Ross, who asked if he intended to run for election to the council this year if appointed to fill out Cotton’s term. In response, Decker said he would seek election because the chosen candidate needs to be someone with Lynnwood’s best long-term interests in mind.

“The city can’t afford to have a period of time where someone is simply sitting in the chair,” he said.

Council Vice President Jim Smith then asked Decker to identify what the city’s biggest challenges are and how he would address them. Decker began his response by citing the need to identify better ways for helping the city’s homeless.

“The increasing homeless population in and around Lynnwood (is) decreasing the feeling of safety in our neighborhoods,” he said.

Decker also mentioned traffic and job creation as other areas to improve.

Next, Councilmember Christine Frizzell asked Decker how often he attended meetings prior to them becoming available to watch online. Though unable to watch meetings live due to his schedule, Decker said typically watches two recorded meetings each month.

In a follow-up question, Frizzell asked him to highlight an issue the council has discussed and what his thoughts were. After briefly citing a need for more housing in Lynnwood, Decker noted conversations about addressing diversity and equity in the city and ensuring residents aren’t priced out of the city due to increasing housing costs.

Council President George Hurst asked Decker what the council could do to attract better jobs. In response, Decker said jobs are about investment and the city should build faith with business owners that their investment will be protected.

When asked by Hurst to expand on those comments, Decker said the city should preserve the low-rise, single-family neighborhoods and not become overburdened with high-rise buildings.

“I don’t want a 15-story building sitting next to my house,” he said. “It’s just an uncomfortable type of environment.”

Decker was then asked by Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby how important it is to him that the council gets along well while working together. In response, Decker said the council’s success means the city’s success and cited his business experience would be beneficial in working as a team player with the rest of the council.

“That passion is what drives innovation…but it has to be done with mutual respect,” he said.

Following a question from Councilmember Shannon Sessions about ways to improve engagement between the city and the community, Decker said the council should create a welcoming environment. According to Decker, community members are more inclined to become civically engaged if councilmembers are working well together.

“When the city council is not getting along, people tend to feel that there’s no value for them to come in and participate because that’s not an environment they’re looking for,” he said.

The next candidate to be interviewed was Christine Eck, who said she has lived in Lynnwood “most of her adult life” and saw applying as a way of using her leadership experience to serve her local community.

“While there’s often a prominent focus on the national level, there’s so much opportunity to be involved in what’s happening in our community,” she said.

Eck’s first question came from Jim Smith, who how the city could improve its finances. In response, Eck said that due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, she would not suggest cutting spending at the moment.

“I think once we get back to what our new normal will be, maybe we’ll have a better gauge for what we can, maybe, trim back on,” she said. “At this point I feel like (the city budget is) already pretty lean.”

When it was Hurst’s turn to ask a question, he also mentioned city finances. Lynnwood is scheduled to receive more than $4 million through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and he asked Eck how the city should spend the money.

In response, Eck said she would prioritize addressing homelessness and the accompanying issues like mental illness, substance dependence and the need for more affordable housing in the city.

When asked by Frizzell to describe her experiences in leadership roles, Eck said she takes a hands-on approach and stressed collaboration.

“I want to really make sure that I’m listening to folks doing the work and getting their ideas and being collaborative,” she said

Altamirano-Crosby then asked what Lynnwood’s most compelling issue was. Again, Eck said the need for more affordable housing in Lynnwood and called the lack of housing a “crisis” in the region.

After praising Eck’s passion and energy for public service, Sessions asked the candidate for her thoughts on the city’s police department and what good community policing looks like. Eck said she was in favor of having an embedded social worker in the department to work alongside police as well as other staff to provide outreach for the community.

“We all know, a high percentage of 911 calls are related to mental health and substance abuse issues and even domestic violence issues so having experienced staff on hand that are trained in those particular fields I feel it’s very important,” she said.

Next, Ross asked Eck if she planned to run for election if appointed to the council. In response, Eck said she has yet to make a decision and that she would first need to discuss it with her family.

In her closing remarks, Eck repeated her interest in participating in the council’s efforts to solve Lynnwood’s housing issues and make the city a place for all to live.

“What I bring is knowledge and experience from multiple sectors…effective collaboration and leadership, a genuine love of listening to and working with people from all backgrounds and perspectives, and I truly desire to learn from our community and serve them,” she said.

Following Eck’s interview, the council interviewed Michael Wojack, who served on the city’s planning commission for 14 years until last December.

Wojack said he wants to join the council to continue to serve the city. Wojack also applied in 2006 when the council had its last vacancy.

“I wanted to do more with the city and help out,” he said.

When asked by Frizzell what topics — other than housing — he was interested in, Wojack said he was excited to see the expansion of Sound Transit’s light rail into Lynnwood. Wojack also noted the convenience of light rail in other cities like Portland.

Referring to Wojack’s past experience on the city’s planning commission, Hurst asked what ways the council could supplement the proposed Housing Action Plan to create more housing.

Having watched recent council meetings — including last week’s public hearing — Wojack said he supports the plan and the council’s work on housing and added making housing affordable is a priority. Wocjack also suggested finding ways to create more higher-paying jobs in Lynnwood.

Altamirano-Crosby then asked Wojack what he hoped to accomplish while on council. In addition to participating in future zoning decisions, Wojack said he wanted to use his accounting experience from Boeing to help the council with the city budget.

“I’ve been rewarded by my accounting department for saving so much money and I haven’t had to cut any personnel,” he said. “It’s just being very, very efficient with our money.”

Next, Sessions asked Wojack how he befriends and influences people. In response, he said listening to others is important and referenced his time on the planning commission, which he said included a diverse group of people over the years.

“(The planning commission) had some real views way out here (and) some way down over here, but it was so neat to pull it all back together,” he said. “Even though somebody’s views might be way out there compared to mine, I still wanted to hear them.”

When asked by Ross if he planned to run for election if appointed, Wojack said he was considering it but could not say for certain. He added that he would not want his time on the council to be brief.

For Wojack’s last question, Smith asked what strengths he would bring to the council if appointed. Wojack said he loves people, even those he disagrees with.

“I look at the people, the city council, the planning commission and the volunteer groups,” he said. “People working together, that is just a major thing, I think.”

During his closing remarks, Wojack thanked the council for considering him for the appointment.

The council’s final interview was with Neil Weiss, an attorney who practices in Everett. In his opening statement, Weiss said he has “deep roots” in the community and added that it’s important that whoever is appointed has an understanding of the community.

“This is a community I care about quite a bit,” he said.

Weiss’ first question came from Smith, who asked what he thought Lynnwood’s biggest issue was.

Weiss replied that one thing the city council could focus more on is city government’s racial and social inequalities.

“To focus on the relationship of something like law enforcement in the community (and) it’s important to focus on the relationship that our community has with our local government,” he said. “I think we’ve seen on the larger scale how important government and legislation and every piece of our government is.”

When asked by Ross if he intended to run for election this year, Weiss said his plans were only to serve as an interim councilmember and he has no intentions of filing to run in the election.

Weiss was then asked by Sessions to describe his favorite thing about Lynnwood. Having spent his life here, Weiss said the city made him feel more comfortable than other places he had lived.

“I lived in California for a little while…and after a certain period of time I realized I wanted to be back here, because this is where I live,” he said.

Next, Altamirano-Crosby asked Weiss where safety for the city ranked on his list of priorities.

“It’s pretty high,” he said. “If you don’t feel safe then you’re not going to be comfortable being anywhere.”

Hurst then asked Weiss if public opinion would impact his ability to make decisions about controversial policy issues. While Weiss agreed politicians have a duty to their constituents, he also added that the person appointed to the council seat would technically have no mandates. He then compared it to his work as an attorney.

“There are times where I know what I think is the right decision and I don’t, and I make that clear to (clients) and there are times where I’m on the fence, and I say well here’s the advantages to one here’s the advantages to the other, and you make the decision,” he said. “I think it would be a similar situation to representing a single client, although you’re dealing with a group of people.”

Last, Frizzell asked Weiss why he decided to apply for the vacancy and if there was anything else the council should know about him. Weiss then repeated his love for the community and desire to serve it.

“In terms of community involvement, I think I’m a fantastic candidate for that and I appreciate again the opportunity consideration,” he added during his closing remarks.

Next, the council will deliberate on the applicants’ responses before picking the three top candidates. The council is set to make its final decision during its May 24 business meeting.

–By Cody Sexton