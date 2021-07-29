Lynnwood City Council issues statement regarding woman who died in Lynnwood Jail

Lynnwood City Council President George Hurst Wednesday issued a statement regarding the death of Tirhas B. Tesfatsion, a 47-year-old Black woman whom police say died by suicide in the Lynnwood Jail earlier this month.

During the council’s July 26 business meeting, demonstrators filled the Lynnwood City Hall council chambers and demanded accountability for Tesfatsion’s death. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office last week ruled the death was a suicide.

In a statement sent to Lynnwood Today, Hurst called Tesfatsion’s death a tragedy that has impacted the entire community. Hurst also said the council is committed to having a “thorough investigation with complete disclosure at its conclusion.” At the Monday meeting, the council voted to seek an outside investigation into Tesfatsion’s death from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

The full statement can be read below: