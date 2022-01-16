Lynnwood City Council Jan. 18 set to discuss 2022 legislative priorities, annual summit agenda

The Lynnwood City Council is set Tuesday night to review its legislative priorities for 2022 including local infrastructure and investing in social programs aimed at supporting vulnerable communities members.

During its Jan. 18 work session, the council is also scheduled to review its top priorities for Lynnwood that will focus on advocacy efforts when meeting with the city’s state legislative and federal representatives.

Each year, a delegation of city leaders and elected officials travel to Olympia for the Association of Washington Cities’ (AWC) annual City Action Days conference. While there, they attend conferences and workshops and meet with state lawmakers to lobby on behalf of Lynnwood’s priorities.

Also during the work session, the council briefly discussed plans for its annual summit meeting, which gives councilmembers a chance to discuss a range of topics — from procedural matters to big-picture issues — that they don’t have time for during regular weekly business meetings.

The four-hour summit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 at Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely at 6 p.m. via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.