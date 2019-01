The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Jan. 28 meeting will discuss the city’s 2019 budget planning calendar and fee schedule amendments, including one for small cell wireless antennas.

In addition, the council is set to read proclamations on Black History Month and Children’s Dental Health Month.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers located in Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.