Lynnwood City Council July 19 to discuss plans for federal COVID-19 relief funds

The Lynnwood City Council at its July 19 meeting is set to discuss how the city plans to spend its portion of the federal American Rescue Plan funds.

Earlier this year, the federal government allocated $1.9 trillion to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Lynnwood’s total allocation through the state and local fiscal recovery funds portion of the American Rescue Plan Act is $10,926,131. During the council’s July 19 work session, city staff will review the most up-to-date information on the program guidelines, best practices, strategies for implementation and next steps.

Per guidelines from the government, funds can be used to respond to the public health emergency, restore public sector capacity to pre-pandemic levels, address negative economic impacts, replace lost revenues and provide expanded services up to amount of revenue loss, and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

In other business, the council is scheduled to confirm the mayor’s appointment of Rebecca Samy to the city’s Planning Commission.

While meetings are now held in person, some councilmembers will be attending remotely and the meeting will still be available to stream live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.