Lynnwood City Council July 26 set to approve construction contract for Community Justice Center

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Monday night to approve the construction contract for the Community Justice Center project.

At the council’s July 26 business meeting, the council will vote to authorize Mayor Nicola Smith to enter into a contract with Seattle-based FORMA Construction in the amount of $56 million. The ordinance also authorizes a change of up to 10% of the contract amount. The project includes renovating the existing Lynnwood Police Department building — located at 19321 44th Ave. W. — as well as expanding east to the adjacent vacant site. The project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

In other business, the council is set to vote to approve a development agreement for novo on 52nd, a housing development planned for where Whispering Pines Apartments is currently located. novo on 52nd is a planned income-restricted housing complex that will include 16 new buildings with 242 units and feature a club house, recreational spaces and a community garden.

The council will also vote whether to adopt ordinances regarding amendments to a development and access enhancement funding agreement for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail extension and updates to the city’s building and fire codes.

Also during the meeting, the council will vote to confirm the following appointments:

Rebecca Samy, Planning Commission

Lu Jiang, Diversity, Equity and Inclussion Commission

While meetings are now held in person, some councilmembers will be attending remotely and the meeting will still be available to stream live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.