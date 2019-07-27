Lynnwood City Council July 29 to be briefed on new Swift Rapid Transit line, city housing report

The Lynnwood City Council during its Monday, July 29 work session is scheduled to be briefed by representatives from Sound Transit about the addition of a proposed Swift Rapid Transit Orange Line.

The Swift Orange Line will be part of Snohomish County’s 2024 high-capacity transit network that will run from Edmonds Community College to McCollum Park Park and Ride. According to the presentation, the Orange Line will run every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 20 minutes on weekends.

In other business, the council will receive a report regarding city housing and housing affordability. The report will present existing conditions; current Lynnwood housing policies, regulations and incentives; recently adopted Washington state legislation regarding affordable housing; affordable housing strategies and a conclusion that identifies next steps.

Also, representatives from the State Auditor’s Office will present their plan for auditing the city’s 2018 financial statements — the Federal Single audit and the Accountability Audit. The audit is fully underway and is being performed by the North King County audit team.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.