Lynnwood City Council July 6 set to discuss utility debt, plans for future Whispering Pines site

In recognition of Independence Day on Sunday, July 4, the Lynnwood City Council will not be holding a council meeting on Monday July 5. The council will instead hold its work session on Tuesday, July 6.

As people continue to grapple with the economic impacts of COVID-19, city staff asked the council for guidance on how to address more than $800,000 in unpaid utility bills. The amendments offered in the draft ordinance to be presented during the July 6 meeting were developed through discussions with the council. According to staff, most of the amendments proposed are nonsubstantive and are housekeeping in nature.

Also during the meeting, the council is set to discuss a proposed development agreement regarding the new housing complex proposed for the site currently known as Whispering Pines, which is slated for redevelopment.

The new site — which will be called novo on 52nd — seeks an agreement to provide flexibility regarding two development standards in exchange for public benefit. The site proposes 242 income-restricted units in 16 buildings, a club house, barbecue grills, a swimming pool, sports court, playground and community garden and 399 parking stalls.

In other business, staff is scheduled to brief the council on proposed amendments to the development and access enhancement funding

agreement between Sound Transit and city. The amendment removes conflicting language for enhancement reimbursements.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

