Lynnwood City Council June 10 set to approve 2019 salary schedule, celebrate police promotions

The Lynnwood City Council at its June 10 business meeting is set to approve an ordinance updating the 2019 City of Lynnwood Salary Schedule.

Also on the agenda is multiple items for approval including a construction contract to cover pavement and ramp construction around the city, amendments to the contract with the city’s defense attorney and a contract supplement to the Beech Road Improvements Project.

A ceremony recognizing recently-promoted members of the Lynnwood Police Department will also be held.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.