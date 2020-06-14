Lynnwood City Council June 15 to discuss change in meeting start time, review budget cuts

The Lynnwood City Council is set at its June 15 work session to begin taking steps to permanently move the start time for its regular business meetings and work session from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In February, the council discussed moving the start time for council meetings ahead one hour to allow for more community engagement. During its annual summit meeting, the council reasoned it would be more inviting to the public to have regular meetings start earlier.

During the Monday meeting, the council will review a draft ordinance that requires approval to amend the city’s municipal code to make the time change. If approved, the change would go into effect at the July 6 work session.

Also during the meeting, the council is scheduled to review proposed cuts to the council’s budget and to receive an update on the city’s opportunity zone. The zone, located in South Lynnwood/City Center, has been designated for investment in low-income communities by providing a tax incentive for investors.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

