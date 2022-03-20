Lynnwood City Council March 14 set to continue discussion on how to use ARPA funds

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Monday, March 14 business meeting to continue its discussion of how the city will spend its allocated $10.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Over the past few months, the council has heard a variety of ideas for spending the money, but has not yet reached a consensus.

Councilmembers will review a list of 43 items of interest — summarized from past ideas — as a starting point to making their final decision.

In other business, Councilmember Jim Smith is scheduled to discuss future details for his proposed community fair event in July.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers. This meeting will be accessible remotely.