Lynnwood City Council March 14 set to return to in-person meetings, discuss body camera footage fees

The Lynnwood City Council will be holding its Monday, March 14 business meeting in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers. The meeting will also be streamed virtually for those who do not feel comfortable attending in person.

It’s the first time the council has met in person since July 2021, when the council returned briefly to in-person meetings before going back to remote gatherings.

The council is set to hear Monday night from Deputy Chief of Police Chuck Steichen regarding the addition of a fee for obtaining footage from a police body camera.

State law provides that certain body-worn camera recordings, or portions thereof, are exempt from disclosure in certain circumstances. That same statute provides that a law enforcement agency may require reasonable payment for the costs of redacting, altering, distorting, pixelating, suppressing or otherwise obscuring any portion of a body worn camera recording.

The proposed fee for redacting body camera footage is 98 cents per minute, or $58.94 an hour.

There will also be a public hearing regarding the Harris Ford Dealership expansion project. The project includes demolishing the existing satellite showroom, constructing a new single-story, 4,300-square-foot showroom, and expanding the sales lot around the new showroom. For the expansion to take place, Harris Ford will need to purchase a small portion of 64th Avenue West from the city.

In other business, the council is set to authorize a grant application for the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department to complete projects regarding the Town Square Park acquisition, Sprague’s Pond Park addition, Scriber Lake Park Boardwalk Trail and Scriber Creek trail improvements.

The council will also hear about the Association for Washington Cities (AWC) State Legislature Housing Actions update. Each year, a delegation of city leaders and elected officials travel to Olympia for the AWC annual City Action Days conference. While there, they attend conferences and workshops and meet with state lawmakers to lobby on behalf of Lynnwood’s priorities.

You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach