Lynnwood City Council March 16 to be updated on future Community Justice Center funding

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to discuss funding for the future Community Justice Center at its March 16 work session.

After multiple space-needs studies determined that the Lynnwood Police Department, jail and municipal court have outgrown their current facility, city officials decided to renovate the existing building as well as expand east to the adjacent vacant site. It would add a new public entry for safer public screening, another courtroom and a private assessment area. The center will also be a partnership between the Lynnwood Police Department and Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHCSC) to provide on-site treatment for inmates.

At its Feb. 3 meeting, the council was briefed on design options for the future center.

The March 16 presentation will include the following considerations when making the decision to go forward with funding the Community Justice Center project:

1) How does financing fit within the city’s debt capacity?

2) Is there adequate debt capacity for future debt plans for other capital projects?

3) What are the viable repayment sources for the annual debt payments?

4) Could an increase in debt burden ($60 million) lead to a negative action by the bond rating agency?

The council will also continue to discuss the idea of hiring a council executive assistant.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.