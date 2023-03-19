Lynnwood City Council March 20 to consider proposal for elected municipal court judge, discuss definition of essential public facility

At its March 20 work session, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to discuss a recommendation from the city administration to have an elected – rather than appointed – municipal court judge. The council will also follow up on a request by Councilmember George Hurst to reevaluate the definition of an “essential public facility”, and hear an update on Lynnwood’s City Center and other developmental projects..

During a business meeting in February, Hurst directed Lynnwood’s Development & Business Services department to review current regulations for Essential Public Facilities (EPF). The request followed the protested opening of an outpatient substance abuse treatment facility near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. Protests against the facility elevated tensions between city leadership, its residents, Washington’s Department of Health and state legislation. The council, unaware of the program until a month prior, was unable to prevent the facility’s opening nor place regulations on its intake.

The council will have a conversation with Director of Development & Business Services David Kleitsch to discuss the department’s findings and options for future developments of this type, such as hotels for those who are homeless and other treatment facilities.

The update on city developments, presented by Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren, will encompass many items, notably an analysis on projected growth in Lynnwood, strategies to address it, annexation of nearby areas and pending state legislation that would change neighborhood zoning laws (HB 1110).

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.

Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis