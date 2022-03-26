Lynnwood City Council March 28 agenda includes vote on virtual attendance, public hearing on police body camera fees

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday night business meeting is set to continue the discussion of – and vote on – the rules for virtual council meeting attendance, among other agenda items.

Two weeks ago, the council planned to limit virtual attendance to three per year. However, due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unclear whether the council could do so.

The council is also set to recognize and thank City Attorney Rosemary Larson for her years of service to the city. On March 31, current law firm Inslee Best will no longer be representing Lynnwood and will be replaced by Kenyon Disend.

In other business, Mayor Christine Frizzell will be terminating the emergency proclamation the council approved on Feb. 14, 2022. The proclamation aimed at giving Lynnwood the ability to quickly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Council President Hurst will assign a task force for creating a youth council. Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby will be assigned as chairperson and the task group will provide a written report to the council no later than June 15, 2022.

In addition, Councilmember Jim Smith will be seeking council approval for his proposed community fair. He is asking for approximately $17,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for the event.

There will also be a public hearing regarding the proposed police-worn body camera fee. State law provides that certain body-worn camera recordings, or portions thereof, are exempt from disclosure in certain circumstances. That same statute provides that a law enforcement agency may require reasonable payment for the costs of redacting, altering, distorting, pixelating, suppressing or otherwise obscuring any portion of a body worn camera recording.

The proposed fee for redacting body camera footage is 98 cents per minute, or $58.94 an hour.

The meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers and will also be streamed virtually for those who do not feel comfortable attending in person. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— by Lauren Reichenbach