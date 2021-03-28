Lynnwood City Council March 29 set to discuss business roundtable, receive update on South Lynnwood project

Aiming to find ways to support local business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lynnwood City Council at its March 29 work session is set to discuss key learnings and implications from the business roundtable held earlier this month.

On March 17, the council hosted a roundtable discussion that included about a dozen Lynnwood business owners who addressed ways the city could provide support, both pandemic-related and in general.

Also during the meeting, the council is scheduled to review the Lynnwood’s municipal code for signs and business fees and receive an update on progress of the South Lynnwood Project.

According to the work session agenda, the council will start the meeting with an executive session — closed to the public — to discuss potential litigation.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

