Lynnwood City Council March 7 set to discuss in-person meetings, Harris Ford expansion project

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, March 7 business meeting is set to continue its discussion of returning to in-person meetings, among other agenda items.

The discussion began last week when Council President George Hurst introduced the idea of having a hybrid option for councilmembers. A limit of two Zoom call-ins per year was proposed, but councilmembers have not yet voted on the matter.

The council will also be briefed on Lynnwood’s Regional Growth Center (RGC) Subarea Plan. This plan – which will happen concurrently with the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan – will state the area’s community vision, determine appropriate development plans and land uses, identify needed infrastructure projects and respond to changes and opportunities presented by Sound Transit’s light rail extension. The RGC Plan plays a large role in Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan in that it includes planning for the areas where most of the future growth will be accommodated.

In other business, the council will be introduced to the Harris Ford dealership expansion project, which would involve the front portion of the dealership facing Highway 99. The proposed project includes demolishing the existing satellite showroom, constructing a new single-story, 4,300-square-foot showroom, and expanding the sales lot around the new showroom.

The council is being asked to approve the development agreement ordinance and street vacation resolution and ordinance related to the Harris Ford project.

The council will also be going over a Robert’s Rules training video – the accepted way to properly conduct business meetings – as well as receiving a community fair report from Councilmember Jim Smith.

— by Lauren Reichenbach