Lynnwood City Council March 9 set to receive housing briefing, continue discussion about Community Justice Center funding

The Lynnwood City Council is set to receive an update on plans for bringing more housing options to Lynnwood.

At its March 8 business meeting, the council will hear from the Housing Authority of Snohomish County about how Lynnwood housing fits into the big picture for the county, through data. Staff will then lead a question-and-answer session with council members.

In other business, the council will continue its discussion regarding financing for the future Community Justice Center. This discussion is intended to build upon the information provided last Monday, and to support council approval of the proposed bond ordinance later this month.

Also on the agenda, the council is set to approve a resolution confirming the mayor’s Feb. 4 Emergency Declaration that waived the 2021 renewal requirement for one of the city’s utility rate discount programs.

Under the council’s unanimous consent agenda, the council is set to authorize the mayor to execute a construction service contract with Permabilt Industries in the amount of $223,587.91 for a new garage pole building that the city’s Operations and Maintenance Facility requires.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

