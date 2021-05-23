Lynnwood City Council May 24 set to select new councilmember, hold capital facilities public hearing

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Monday night to vote on the candidate who will serve as councilmember until the term expires at the end of the year.

At its May 24 business meeting, the council will announce its selection to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Ian Cotton, who stepped down last month. Most recently, the council narrowed to three the list of contenders — Nick Coelho, Michael Miller and Patrick Decker.

In other business, the council will hold a public hearing on an ordinance regarding the proposed Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The projects are derived directly from the 2021-26 CFP with minor modifications. New projects are also added. The TIP projects are the transportation projects located in the CFP.

Under its unanimous consent agenda, the council will vote on multiple items including:

-An agreement regarding Lynnwood 40th Multiple-Unit Housing Property Tax Exemption

-A contract amendment for the South Lynnwood Sub-Area Plan Consultant Services

-A lease agreement regarding the Lynnwood Police Department impound lot

-A lease agreement regarding the Lynnwood Police Department Evidence Warehouse

-A lease agreement regarding the golf course warehouse

-A contract supplement regarding the 188th Street Southwest Flood Wall

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.