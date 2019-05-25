Lynnwood City Council May 28 to discuss Scriber Creek Trail, other city improvement projects

The Lynnwood City Council will address a full agenda when it reconvenes for the business meeting on Tuesday, May 28. The meeting is on Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The city council is scheduled to authorize the mayor to approve a contract supplement for the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements project discussed at the May 20 work session meeting. The council is also set to authorize the mayor to approve another contract supplement for Lynnwood Multimodal Transportation Planning.

The city council will also vote on awarding contracts — one for Sewer Lift Stations 4 & 8 improvements and another for a three-year contract for on-call real estate services. And the council will decide whether to enter into a real estate agreement for the southwest corner of 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West for the 196th Street Improvements Project.

In other business, the council is scheduled to confirm the appointments of two vacant positions on city commissions.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.