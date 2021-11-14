Lynnwood City Council Nov. 15 to receive briefing on South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 15 work session is scheduled to be briefed on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan.

The council is also scheduled to meet Parks & Recreation Board applicant Katie Egresi and will hold three executive sessions, closed to the public, on the following topics: potential litigation risks, collective bargaining and real estate.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom. You can see the complete agenda here and learn how to access the meeting here.