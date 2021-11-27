Lynnwood City Council Nov. 29 to discuss COVID-19 relief funds, review 2021-22 budget

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 29 meeting is scheduled to continue discussing how to spend the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds.

In response to the pandemic, the City of Lynnwood was allocated $10.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be spent helping the city and community recover from the pandemic. So far, the council has authorized spending $882,000 of the allocation to fill some vacant staffing positions, make improvements to the equipment used to stream council meetings online, and purchase police body cameras for the Lynnwood Police Department.

In other business, the council is set to review proposed changes to the city’s 2021-22 budget. Each year, a mid-biennium review is done to modify the budget for significant items that could not have been anticipated when it was adopted.

Also during the meeting, the council will hold its annual Honoring Excellence Awards ceremony. Each year the council honors excellence in the community by issuing the Honoring Excellence Awards in three categories: employee, community member and business.

Finally, council will administer the oath of office for Councilmember Patrick Decker for Council Position 2 through December 2021.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely starting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.