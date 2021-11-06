Lynnwood City Council Nov. 8 to consider overriding mayor’s car tab veto, hold two public hearings

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 8 meeting will consider a proposal by Council President George Hurst to override a mayoral veto to eliminate the city’s $40 car tab tax. At its Oct. 25 business meeting, the council narrowly voted — after weeks of discussion — to abolish the tax, which provided funding for the city’s road maintenance programs.

The mayor announced her decision in a memo sent to the council Nov. 3. The veto would require a supermajority of the council (five votes) in favor.

The council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday regarding proposed amendments to the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan, followed by another hearing for the proposed 2022 tax levy. Proposed changes to the 2021 Comprehensive Plan include amendments to the College District Subarea Plan text and Highway Subarea Plan text. Another proposed change is to the future land use designation for a portion of the Cedar Valley Community School site.

The council will hold a second hearing for the proposed tax levy rate for 2022. The council previously discussed the tax rate during its Nov. 1 work session.

In other business, the council is scheduled to appoint Valerie Bouffiou as judge to the city’s municipal court. Bouffiou currently serves as Lynnwood’s hearing examiner and also as the city’s judge pro tem. And it will discuss a letter the council plans to send to the Snohomish County Council regarding new legislation that allows the city to use sales tax for affordable housing. In the letter, the council said it supports the measure but opposing a doing so through a 0.1% sales tax increase.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.