Lynnwood City Council on holiday break until Jan. 6

The Lynnwood City Council is in winter recess and not meet again until Monday, Jan. 6.

Before breaking for the holiday, the council voted to approve the development agreement for the proposed Northline Village mixed-use development. Following a public hearing on the matter, the council voted 5-1 to approve a 15-year term agreement between the city and Merlone Geier Partners to redevelop the 18-acre site to include multi-family housing, retail, professional office and entertainment spaces.

Also during the meeting, the council held a swearing in ceremony for the newly-elected and re-elected councilmembers. The council als0 held a discussion was held regarding the ad hoc housing task group designated to draft an ordinance aimed at helping the city work with landlords who are displacing low-income tenants, like those being displaced for the Whispering Pines redevelopment.