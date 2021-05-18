Lynnwood City Council picks top three candidates to fill vacant Position 2 seat

Following a 45-minute closed-door discussion, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night announced that Patrick Decker, Michael Miller and Nick Coelho had been selected as the top three candidates to fill the vacant Position 2 seat.

The council ended its May 17 work session by adjourning into a special business meeting to hold an executive session to discuss the eight applicants vying for the seat left by former-Councilmember Ian Cotton, who stepped down from his position last month.

After the discussion, each councilmember submitted their top three picks to Mayor Nicola Smith and city staff in order of their preference. Each candidate selected whose name was first was given a score of three points, the second received two points and the third was given one point. Ballots were then read by the mayor and scores were tallied.

According to the vote, Patrick Decker scored 12 points, Michael Miller received seven points and Nick Coelho also received seven points.

Decker is a 30-year Lynnwood resident who said he has had a “deep and abiding love” for his community. He is currently a member of the city’s Civil Service Commission and has previously served on the Lynnwood Planning Commission. On his application, Decker said he wants to join the council to address many “pressing issues” in the city but did not specify what those issues are.

According to his application, Decker has spent much of his time working with and mentoring youth as a youth pastor, scoutmaster and scout coach and serving as a mentor to students at Lynnwood High School and the University of Washington.

Miller is a 16-year Lynnwood resident who after recently selling his insurance business said he’s looking to “repurpose” his skillset, time and energy to focus on local government. On his application, Miller mentioned his past experiences working with councilmembers and that, if elected, he would like to work with them again.

In February 2020, Miller joined the Lynnwood Food Bank Board of Directors and was elected board president March 2021. Miller also noted that he is a military veteran with a worldly view and he would like to see more diversity in the city.

Nick Coelho is the owner of Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood and previously ran for the council’s Position 6 seat in 2019, losing to incumbent George Hurst. He is a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, serving as board chair since 2020. He is also on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Co-Design Committee and has volunteered at the Lynnwood Food Bank and the Fair on 44th. Other efforts include donating to Edmonds School District fundraisers, partnering with local organizations to host community building nights for non-majority groups like the deaf and LGBTQ+ and raising thousands of dollars for organizations like the Lynnwood Parks Foundation and the Lynnwood Food Bank.

On his application, Coelho credited his business’ “loud and preemptive response” at the start of the pandemic for inspiring others in his industry to implement their own safety measures, ahead of any government mandate.

Full selections made by each councilmember are as follows:

Councilmember Shannon Sessions — Nick Coelho, Patrick Decker and Naz Lashgari

Councilmember Ruth Ross — Patrick Decker, Naz Lashgari and Nick Coelho

Council Vice President Jim Smith — Patrick Decker, Michael Miller and Chrstine Eck

Councilmember Christine Frizzell — Nick Coelho, Christine Eck and Naz Lashgari

Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — Patrick Decker, Michael Miller and Christine Eck

Council President George Hurst — Michael Miller, Christine Eck and Patrick Decker

The council is set to make a decision at its May 24 business meeting.

–By Cody Sexton