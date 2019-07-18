Lynnwood City Council President Goodwin awarded Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Lynnwood City Council President Benjamin Goodwin was recently awarded a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

In light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities, cities and towns around the state are continually transforming, said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King.

“Our Certificate of Municipal Leadership program helps mayors and councilmembers sharpen the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources and foster strong relationships,” he said. “The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

Goodwin has completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction. Rounding out the last year of his second term, he has made the decision not to seek re-election. During his tenure on the city council, Goodwin has served as a liaison to various boards and commissions, most notably he is currently serving on the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners during the Regional Fire Authority Transition. He has just finished law school at Seattle University School of Law and is studying to take his bar exam.

“This Municipal Leadership Award is just another example of Council President Benjamin Goodwin’s steadfast commitment to the people of Lynnwood,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “We sincerely appreciate Ben’s dedication to continuous learning and skills building in order to provide excellent leadership to our city council and the City of Lynnwood.”