Lynnwood City Council primary election candidate forum set for July 10

and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce on July 10 will be co-sponsoring a primary election candidate forum for those Lynnwood City Council candidates who will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the Community Life Center, Northwest Church, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd, Lynnwood.

The forum will be moderated by Linda Jones, President and CEO of the chamber. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions via notecards as they enter the event.

Each candidate will have an opportunity to make both an opening and closing statement, in addition to answering questions.