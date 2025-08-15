Lynnwood City Council considers cuts to travel budget, staffing and more

Key takeaways

City Council discussed ways to cut spending and come up with new revenue sources to address the city’s $10.7 million deficit

Finance Director Michelle Meyer outlined potential cuts, including a current 3% reduction and further reductions of 6-10% in various city departments.

Each councilmember proposed different ways to cut spending, such as travel, council training and department staff.

Councilmember Patrick Decker proposed asking the community for support, such as road or artwork adoptions.

Councilmember David Parshall emphasized preserving essential public services, such as police, fire, transportation and utilities.

At its special work session Wednesday, the Lynnwood City Council proposed cuts in several city departments while coming up with potential revenue sources. Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer took notes on the councilmembers’ suggestions.

Councilmember George Hurst requested more details from the finance department regarding departmental cuts and savings, particularly in the police and municipal court budgets. The municipal court has proposed reducing its budget by $182,149 while Lynnwood police had agreed to reduce $2 million through a hiring freeze.

Council President Nick Coelho proposed the following savings in the council’s own budget:

– Reducing miscellaneous expenditures, such as office supplies and food

– Reducing or foregoing travel and training budgets.

– Considering whether to keep or transfer the $10,000 Youth Council budget.

He questioned whether the council should keep the funding or transfer it to the Parks and Recreation Department which is now running the Youth Council.

He added that the council has about $21,000 in savings because of a two-month council vacancy earlier this year.

“So even with that altogether, we’re looking at $36,000 to $46,000 in maximum cuts for this year,” Coelho said. “Using that same logic for 2026, if we gave up all of our travel funds, all of our training budget…we’re looking at between $50,000 to $60,000 for that year.”

Councilmember Patrick Decker said that while he is against any tax increases, he suggested that the city should engage in the community for voluntary financial support, such as park, road or artwork adoption. He agreed to the idea of cutting council travel and training expenses, with any unused funds to cover city audits as well as selling certain city assets.

“Think of real estate properties that the city owns, both inside the city and then inside the county, that are undeveloped,” Decker said. “What was the procurement process for those, and is there the opportunity to improve our budget near term by offloading properties that are of no use to the city right now?”

“You cannot tax your way into prosperity,” Decker added.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla suggested reviewing and possibly reducing the Youth Council budget if it isn’t fully used.

“We’re going to be doing outreach in the fall,” she said. “If there is money left for 2025 when we’ve done most of our outreach and we’ve got the application launched, we can kind of get [the money] back because then we’ll have $10,000 for the next year.”

Escamilla also suggested having unpaid city internships for one year to save costs. She also requested a list of general fund projects for the next biennium, including original budgets and contingencies, to identify potential savings.

Councilmember David Parshall proposed identifying projects that could be delayed or picked up later while preserving essential public services without impacting the city.

“I really want to include our employees on that list,” he said. “I think they’re one of the most valuable resources. I hate the idea of losing some of our employees because we have some great ones, and when we lose them, we probably won’t get them back. [I’d] like to avoid that as much as possible and hear the directors’ thoughts on that.”

Councilmember Robert Leutwyler asked Meyer for clarity on which departments the city plans to cut and keep and why.

“How did you reach this conclusion? What did you cut or what? What recommendations did you decide… just so we kind of understand what didn’t make your final cut rather than only being presented with a slice of information,” he said.

Meyer said at the meeting that the city’s $10.7 million deficit is primarily due to inaccurate economic forecasts embedded in the budget, not a decline in revenue. She said the city’s initial 3% departmental cuts were increased to 6-10% as the deficit grew.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said during the July 21 council meeting that the overestimation mainly came from relying on a four-month spike in red-light traffic ticket counts from March to July 2024. However, the number of traffic ticket counts have fallen to nearly pre-March 2024 levels.

“Initially the mayor directed all general fund operating departments to reduce expenditures by 3% to offset the beginning fund balance deficit,” Meyer told Lynnwood Today in an email. “As certain revenue areas continued to come in lower than budget, that directive was increased to a reduction of 6% and then 10% (police remains at 6%) for the remaining operating departments. That is for the full biennium.”

Basically, the chart compares each department’s adopted budget with two forecasted shortfall scenarios: A 2.2% revenue gap and a 3.0% revenue gap. The rightmost column lists each department’s strategy for meeting the 3% budget reduction target. These strategies include vacancy and salary savings, delaying equipment or fleet replacements, contractual reductions and lease terminations.

Meyer added that the calculations for reductions in the municipal court and council/legislative budgets are included in the 3% targets, but the mayor “cannot direct those cuts so they were just estimates.”

Regarding property tax, Meyer said during the meeting that the city is not levying the full amount of tax levy that that state law allows. “We are about $3.6 million under that cap…that would be something Council could take action on this year that would impact 2026,” she said.

Meyer said that if the city lowers its reserve requirement from 2.5 months to two months of operating expenses, it would bring the overall gap for the biennium from $10.7 million to about $8 million.

The budget would be reduced by $2.5 million for 2025 and about $2.7 million in 2026.

The City Council will continue to discuss the city budget on Sept. 15. The full meeting can be viewed on the city’s website.